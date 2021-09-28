X

Sustainable Investing is mainstream/core

Kim Wonnacott
September 28, 2021
September 28, 2021
Overwhelmingly, people believe that environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors matter.

Nine out of ten of investors responding to the Invesco Research in Finance study say sustainability is important in everyday life, and advisers show similar appetite for sustainable investment:

  • 85% say they are already advising on ESG or are interested in doing so.
  • More than three-quarters (77%) are recommending sustainable portfolios.

Yet there is a clear disparity between interest and allocation.

The research reveals that just 10% of investors’ assets are allocated to responsible investment strategies, suggesting there are barriers to overcome.

