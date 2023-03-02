T. Rowe Price in Stonewall’s Top 100 list of leading LGBTQ+ inclusive employers

T. Rowe Price was named in Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers 2023 list, the UK’s leading ranking of employers from public, private and third sectors on how inclusive their workplaces are and their demonstrated efforts to support LGBTQ+ staff and customers.

In its first year of inclusion on the Workplace Equality Index 2023, the investment management firm was listed among a number of construction, legal, health, finance and education firms that made the annual index. Stonewall is Europe’s largest charity for lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer rights.

“We are honoured to be named in Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers list,” said Raymone Jackson, head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). “As we are committed to sustaining and enhancing our inclusive culture for our associates, this recognition affirms our DEI work and our belief that our diverse global workforce is one of our most valuable assets.”

T. Rowe Price has implemented a three-year, intentional, global DEI strategy designed to expand and strengthen its diverse workforce and sustain an inclusive work environment to provide the best service to its global client base. This strategy is informed by an internal self-ID campaign that provides the firm with valuable data on the representation of diverse communities within its workforce.

Through its global associate-led PRIDE @ T. Rowe Price business resource group, the firm ensures that LGBTQ+ associates and allies are comfortable bringing their best selves to work every day. This group also supports associate recruitment and engagement efforts and promotes education and awareness initiatives.

In addition to Stonewall, strategic partnerships with organisations such as LGBT Great, PowerToFly, myGwork and Lesbians Who Tech help T. Rowe Price make a positive impact while recruiting diverse talent, engaging associates, creating an inclusive environment and communicating the firm’s commitment and progress.

“It’s been fantastic to see all of the work put in by T. Rowe Price over the past year to create a workplace where LGBTQ+ staff feel free to thrive as themselves,” said Nancy Kelley, CEO of Stonewall. “For many of us, the majority of our time is spent at work, so if we have to hide who we are it can take an enormous personal toll and hold us back from fulfilling our true potential. Creating environments where we can all feel comfortable makes our workplaces a safer, better and friendlier place for everyone and helps staff be proud of who they are.”

The Top 100 Employers list is compiled through submissions to a free, voluntary benchmarking tool, the Workplace Equality Index. All submissions are then marked against thorough and standardized criteria and the Top 100 Employers are picked out by Stonewall for their excellent work in creating inclusive workplaces for their LGBTQ+ staff.