Ta dah!!! Prestigious CISI financial planning award winners 2021 announced

At the The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) conference last night, the winners of CISI’s prestigious Financial Planning Awards 2021 were announced in a face to face ceremony. These awards provide a very rigorous assessment of the application of knowledge, skills, competence and business practice. They reflect the excellence within the financial planning profession across the UK and IFA Magazine sends our congratulations to every individual and business on the list of winners and highly commended this year. Well done to you all!

Paraplanner of the Year Award 2021 – sponsored by Just

WINNER: Sarah Lees, Senior Paraplanner, Mazars Financial Planning Ltd

The CFPTM Professional of the Year Award 2021 – sponsored by The Association of Investment Companies

WINNER: Francis Klonowski CFPTM Chartered FCSI, Owner/sole proprietor Klonowski & Co

Highly Commended: Josh Butten CFPTM Chartered FCSI, Director, boosst

The David Norton Building Excellence Award 2021 – sponsored by FPadvance

WINNER: Oak Four

The Accredited Financial Planning Firm – AFPFTM – of the Year Award 2021 – sponsored by CISI

WINNER: Wells Gibson

Highly commended: Wealth Matters

The Tony Sellon ‘Good Egg’ Award 2021 – sponsored by CISI

WINNER: Sandy Robertson CFP™ Chartered FCSI – Acumen Financial Planning

Sally Plant, CISI Head of Financial Planning said: “Congratulations to all of our winners and to those who have been highly commended. Their dedication to the ethos of financial planning shows them as consummate professionals, passionate to deliver life changing guidance to consumers throughout the UK.”