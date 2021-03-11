X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Talks between Hikma and GlaxoSmithKline fail to secure a deal

by
March 11, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

Talks between Hikma Pharmaceutical and drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline have ended, the generics group confirmed on Thursday.
Hikma was in discussions to acquire GSK’s pharmaceutical and consumer businesses in Egypt along with its pharmaceutical business in Tunisia. The blue chip entered into a non-binding term sheet with GSK in January, but on Thursday it said that the talks had now finished.

In a brief statement, Hikma said: “Both companies have agreed to cease discussions regarding the proposed transaction and, accordingly, Hikma will not be launching a mandatory tender offer process to acquire the shares in GlaxoSmithKline SAE Egypt.”

No reason was given for the ending of the talks. However, when it first confirmed the discussions, Hikma said further talks would depend on the result of its due diligence process. It also confirmed any potential transaction would be subject to a number of conditions and there was no guarantee a deal would be struck.

UK-headquartered Hikma, which was founded in Jordon by Samih Darwazah in 1978, is one of the world’s biggest generics groups. It floated in 2005 but the Darwazah family remain its biggest shareholder with a 26% stake.

As at 1415 GMT, shares in Hikma were down 1% at 2,246.0p, while GSK was also trading 1% lower, at 1,252.0p.

No financial terms were associated with the potential transaction.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine