(Sharecast News) – Tate & Lyle has appointed Vivid Sehgal as its chief financial officer with effect from 1 May.

Sehgal will join the company as CFO Designate and be appointed to the board of directors from 1 March. Over the following two months he will work with current CFO Imran Nawaz to ensure a smooth transition before he leaves on 7 October, as previously announced, to become CFO of Tesco.

Tate said Sehgal is a former CFO of Delphi Technologies, a global provider of automotive propulsion technologies. He also served as CFO of medical technology company LivaNova between 2015 and 2017 and has previously held senior management positions at Allergan, Gillette and GlaxoSmithKline, working across the US, Europe and the Middle East.

Chief executive Nick Hampton said: “I am delighted to welcome Vivid to Tate & Lyle and the executive team. He brings with him a proven track record of financial leadership as well as extensive commercial and transactional experience. I very much look forward to working with him as we continue to progress Tate & Lyle’s growth agenda.”