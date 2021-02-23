Tax-efficient investing: join GrowthInvest for Adviser Hour tax year-end special this Friday

GrowthInvest’s award-winning Adviser Hour is back with a Tax Year End Special

You’re invited to join GrowthInvest and their expert panel on Friday 26 February at 10am and find out all you need to know about tax efficient investing before the end of the tax year.

The Tax Year End Special brings together an expert industry panel of both product providers across VCT and EIS products and experienced financial advisers to discuss and explore the key considerations in what has traditionally been the busiest and most important quarter of the year for tax efficient flows.

The expert panel will discuss key topics, opportunities, and challenges for advisers, in what has traditionally been the busiest and most important quarter of the year for tax efficient flows:

The possible impact of tax changes in the March 2021 budget

Diversification across sectors and managers

Deployment timescales

Availability and capacity in the VCT market

What advisers new to tax efficient investing should look for

The key opportunities presented by the extraordinary events of the last year.

The impact on clients’ existing portfolios

Host Lawrence Gosling will be getting insight and feedback from a panel of impressive and experienced industry experts who include: Gordon Pugh – Blackfinch Group; Patrick Bradley – Station 12; Matthew Cushen- Worth Capital; Scott Weavers-Wright – Haatch Ventures and Stephen Jones from Clear Solutions.

As ever this is all done with a keen eye on what sort of questions and queries advisers can expect from their clients, and what sort of investment opportunities are available. Don’t miss it!

The award-winning GrowthInvest Adviser Hour drives education and understanding of tax-efficient and alternative investments, with discussions on the opportunities and challenges that advisers face. First launched in early 2018, and now into its eighth series, the Adviser Hour has transformed the online and educational landscape for financial advisers looking for the latest information and insights on tax efficient and alternative investments.