Tax Efficient Investment Sector Research | Annual Report 2023

IFA and GBI Magazine are delighted to present the Tax Efficient Investment Sector Research Report 2023. Following the success of our earlier reports, we have combined each of the schemes (EIS, SEIS, VCT and IHT/BR) into this 300+ page report which we believe will provide a valuable reference document for advisers, not just as we move towards tax-year end but as a year-long guide for forward planning for clients.

We are grateful to Tony Catt who has once again diligently collated all of the information in the reports. The series was arranged to focus on each of the SEIS, EIS, VCT and IHT/BR schemes in their own right, and to cover the key information our advisers need before considering these schemes for clients within a diversified portfolio. The full report highlights the pros and cons for investment in each scheme, offering transparency where possible in what can be seen as a complex balancing act for clients between tax relief, risk and reward.

It is a timely contribution for our adviser audience, and we hope you find it both useful and interesting.