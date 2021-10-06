Teachers want financial advisers back in the classroom this World Financial Planning Day

Teachers are calling for more Personal Finance Society members to go back to school this World Financial Planning Day (6 October).

As schools re-open their doors to external education providers, teachers whose pupils have already taken part in My Personal Finance Skills workshops are urging more Personal Finance Society members to raise their hands, receive training on how to educate the nation’s youngsters on money matters from the professional body and come into the classroom.

More than 900 financial advisers have already committed to delivering My Personal Finance Skills free financial education sessions to secondary school pupils in the UK.

In the past academic year, more than 600 My Personal Finance Skills educational workshops were delivered in the UK.

Financial advisers who contact the My Personal Finance Skills team receive educational material to share in the classroom plus training to ensure they are confident explaining money matters in an engaging and informative way in-school that will empower pupils to take action to improve their financial resilience.

The Personal Finance Society can also help arrange a session at a local school or assist the financial planner to set-up their own workshop with a college they have established a link with.

When asked why financial advisers should commit to delivering My Personal Finance Skills education sessions, Emma Fox, Learning Mentor at Mirfield College, said: “The sessions were delivered with lots of enthusiasm and humour, which really engaged and inspired our students.

“It was particularly valuable to have a finance specialist in to deliver the content of the session as they were able to give them such a good insight into all things finance, which I truly believe will have a positive impact on decision-making when planning for their next steps.”

Samima Chati, School Business Manager and Senior Administrator at Islamiyah School, said: “I believe strongly that it has planted a seed and given them a glimpse into an important part of their ‘grown-up’ life, which I think they will appreciate later.”

Jo Connolly, Director at The Compliance Partnerships and an Education Champion who delivers My Personal Finance Skills sessions in schools, said: “Just do it – The children will love your input and interaction with them and you will leave positive education with them.”

Wilf Moralee, Chartered Financial Planner at Wesleyan and another Education Champion, said: “Give it a go as it is a great way to increase public speaking skills and a fantastic way to pass on your knowledge to the next generation.”

George Tsounias, Education Relationship Manager at the Personal Finance Society, said: “Understanding money has never been so important and we have a duty as a society to start with financial education from school to ensure the adults of the future are more financially resilient.

“We are particularly interested in financial advisers with a secondary school contact in their area to come forward and become an Education Champion, widen the reach of this amazing scheme and provide much needed financial education to even more young people with our support.”