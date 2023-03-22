Tech landscapes and Eco-systems in the Northern Powerhouse: a special GB Investments podcast for IFA Talk 

In our latest podcast conversation Brandon and Jacqueline talk to David Foreman Founder and Managing Partner of Praetura Ventures and Aidan Macmillan Senior Investment Manager of Par Equity.

Based in Manchester and Edinburgh respectively we asked them to talk to us about what exactly the tech landscape and eco systems are like and why 2023 is predicted to be a good year for investing in early stage EIS qualifying companies in the north of the UK.

The discussion offers a wealth of insider knowledge not just about the importance of regional and geographic diversification but David and Aidan outline in detail what advisers need to know about investing through regionally focussed EIS fund managers.

Click here to listen on Spotify

Click here to listen on Apple Podcast