Tech start-up Fluid.work secures £2m investment to supercharge growth

SaaS company Fluid.work has secured £2m investment from Manchester-based venture capital investor, Praetura Ventures.

The investment will allow Fluid.work to significantly grow its team, boost marketing activity and target global expansion.

Fluid.work’s aim is to improve working lives with a complete cloud-based solution, which solves the disconnect between people, offices, processes, tools and management. The business’ team has developed a platform that creates more productive work environments by offering greater transparency and efficiency across a business’ day-to-day functions, whilst offering real-time, data-driven decision-making support.

Headquartered in London, Fluid.work provides an all-in-one business management tool and collaboration software to businesses across all sectors, including those in the professional and financial services, retail and insurance industries.

The platform uses a variety of industry-first tools, including custom automated workflows, automated presentation creation, interactive dashboards, work hubs, resource management, intuitive integrations reporting and tracking systems.

Fluid.work aims to tackle unproductive meetings, unclear communication, manual reporting and time-consuming tasks. Demand for its services has surged following the pandemic, in response to changing working practices.

In a buoyant employment market, work-life balance continues to play a major role for businesses looking attract and retain talent. By automating low value tasks, the Fluid.work system aims to give employees back their time for more fulfilling activities in their working day.

Unlike many of its competitors, the company focuses on ‘human-supported SaaS’, with significant resource dedicated to staffing its account management teams to help clients with the onboarding process and long-term use of the tool. This approach has helped Fluid.work to attract significant global clients, such as Herbalife, Investec, Santander and Walmart.

Jared Whitaker (pictured), CEO of Fluid.work said: “We are delighted to have closed this funding round with Praetura Ventures. Fluid.work is set to scale and grow massively, and we are so excited to share our solution with more clients globally. We know that our platform makes a difference for every single user, allowing them to work a better day, save time, increase productivity, and focus on what matters most.”

David Foreman, managing director of Praetura Ventures, added: “Jared and the team have built a great business to date. Whilst there are other tools in the market, clearly the innovation and service Fluid.work brings to the sector has helped them attract and retain a wide variety of clients, from SMEs to household names. We can’t wait to work with Fluid.work and support them in this next chapter.”

The deal was managed by investment manager Sim Singh-Landa and investment director Louise Chapman from the Praetura Ventures team.

Praetura Ventures was advised by the legal team at Gateley Legal.