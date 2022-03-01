Technical Connection launches freely available podcast series focused on supporting vulnerable clients

Technical Connection has launched a free vulnerability podcast series, drawing on the expertise and experience of ‘lived experts’, as part of the Techlink in Conversation (podbean.com) podcast sponsored by St. James’s Place. The seven-episode series is designed to support key soft skills (listening and empathy) across the financial advice profession, nurturing better outcomes for vulnerable clients.

The seven podcasts are curated and hosted by Hannah Coffey, SJP Vulnerability and Client Assistance Manager and Jan Levy from Three Hands, who work to help businesses do a better job for customers by learning from the vast experience of charities and the people they support, about the everyday issues affecting society.

Each episode explores a common vulnerability with a leading charity and lived experts. We are grateful to the following charities for sharing their insights: Carers Network, Citizens Online, Gingerbread, Innovations in Dementia, Surviving Economic Abuse, Mind Croydon, and Cruse Bereavement Support. The areas covered with links are:

The freely available Techlink in Conversation podcast also includes deep dive interviews with Technical Connection experts on the topical technical subjects (tax, trusts, pensions).

Edward Grant(pictured), Director, Technical Connection, commented: “Listening to the podcast series highlights the importance of effective soft skills when supporting clients in vulnerable circumstances. We are thrilled to be offering such an impactful series freely accessible to the wider profession.”

Jan Levy, Managing Director, Three Hands commented: “It was a privilege to plan and run in-depth conversations with such an interesting range of speakers, from experts in charities to those who’ve been, or are, at the sharp end of challenges such as living with dementia, mental health problems and economic abuse. Their stories will inspire every listener to identify, understand and work harder for their more vulnerable clients.”