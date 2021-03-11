X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Ted Baker inks new territory licence deals

by
March 11, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

Fashion brand Ted Baker said on Thursday that it had secured new territory licence deals in order to enhance digital and asset-light growth.
Ted Baker has entered into agreements with Al-Futtaim and PT Mitra Adiperkasa as territory licence Partners for the Middle East & North Africa region and Indonesia, respectively, further delivering on the group’s three-year transformation plan, designed to deliver a more profitable, more cash generative and higher return on capital employed business.

Following the new licence agreements, Ted Baker noted it now had 17 retail licence partners and 20 product licence partners across the globe, extending the “proven operating model” that supported its success as a global lifestyle brand.

Commercial and business development director Helen Baker said: “We are delighted to be signing these agreements with Al-Futtaim and MAP.

“It is a testament to the strength of our brand that we continue to partner with the leading experts in their relevant categories across the world.”

As of 0910 GMT, Ted Baker shares were up 1.57% at 127.77p.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine