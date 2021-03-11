Ted Baker inks new territory licence deals

Fashion brand Ted Baker said on Thursday that it had secured new territory licence deals in order to enhance digital and asset-light growth.

Ted Baker has entered into agreements with Al-Futtaim and PT Mitra Adiperkasa as territory licence Partners for the Middle East & North Africa region and Indonesia, respectively, further delivering on the group’s three-year transformation plan, designed to deliver a more profitable, more cash generative and higher return on capital employed business.

Following the new licence agreements, Ted Baker noted it now had 17 retail licence partners and 20 product licence partners across the globe, extending the “proven operating model” that supported its success as a global lifestyle brand.

Commercial and business development director Helen Baker said: “We are delighted to be signing these agreements with Al-Futtaim and MAP.

“It is a testament to the strength of our brand that we continue to partner with the leading experts in their relevant categories across the world.”

As of 0910 GMT, Ted Baker shares were up 1.57% at 127.77p.