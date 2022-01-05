X

Tenet further strengthens team with new promotions and hires

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
January 5, 2022
in News
Leading financial adviser network announces new senior appointments.

Tenet Group, one of the UK’s leading financial adviser support networks, has started the new year by announcing two senior appointments as part of its continued growth journey.

Steve Jones (pictured) has been promoted to Managing Director and Rosie Shearer appointed Business Support Team Leader for Tenet Network Services. Steve has over 25 years’ experience working at Tenet, and as Managing Director will draw on his deep knowledge of the company and advice sector to further strengthen member support and help integrate technology investments.

Meanwhile, Rosie Shearer has re-joined Tenet after first joining the company over 10 years ago. With extensive experience in account management and quality assessment, Rosie has been brought in to oversee the Business Support team; helping to ensure advisers in the network continue to receive the support and tools they need to move forward with confidence.

Mark Scanlon, Chief Executive at Tenet, said: 

“Our network continues to grow in strength, and we’re delighted with the quality these changes bring to Tenet. Steve’s extensive knowledge of the business and industry mean there is no one better positioned to help us on the next stage of our exciting growth journey. Likewise, Rosie brings with her incredible experience and knowledge, and we know she will help us greatly in ensuring our members and their clients continue to receive the very best support and reassurance.”

Steve Jones, Managing Director at Tenet Network Services, said: 

“Tenet has a strong reputation for helping support and develop advice firms of all shapes and sizes. Empowering our members to achieve their goals and enabling them to provide quality advice and services to their clients is at the heart of our mission here at Tenet. I am looking forward to further enhancing the support we give to our members and finding new ways in which we can help them, and their clients, succeed.”

