Tenet shortlisted for ‘Best Employer’ at 2022 Yorkshire Financial Awards

Leeds-based Tenet, one of the UK’s leading financial adviser support networks, has been shortlisted for ‘Best Employer’ at the 2022 Yorkshire Financial Awards.

The selection follows Tenet’s ongoing commitment to employee health and welfare in the region. Some of the employee support schemes introduced by Tenet include access to digital and face-to-face GPs and mental health professionals, as well as free yoga classes and support sessions on issues such as personal financial wellbeing.

Celebrating the region’s financial services industry, the awards are open to everyone to provide recognition of the achievements of Yorkshire’s leading companies. The awards are judged by an independent panel of experts from top business groups, associations and public bodies – including the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), PIMFA and Women in Banking and Finance (WIBF).

The winner of the award will be announced on 24th February 2022, at New Dock Hall in Leeds.

Mark Scanlon, Chief Executive at Tenet, said:

“Our brilliant team and their well-being provide the foundation for our success. The onset of the pandemic caused concern and uncertainty for everyone, and so we took the early decision to develop a wellness hub to support our employees in areas such as mental health and personal development. Our training and mentoring programmes help provide everyone with a strong sense of personal achievement and a clear path towards developing their careers. Ensuring everyone feels valued, secure and has access to individualised support is something we feel very strongly about at Tenet, and we are therefore very proud to be selected for such an important award.”