Tenet&You further expands national footprint with new Lichfield hub

Tenet Group, one of the UK’s leading financial adviser support networks, has announced the launch of its Lichfield hub as part of the continued growth of its owned advice business, Tenet&You (T&Y).

The new Staffordshire-based office is T&Y’s fourth regional hub and will double-up as the operational centre for Tenet Mortgage Solutions (TMS) – the Group’s owned mortgage and protection broker business. The 3,000-square foot office will host over 20 Tenet professionals, including advisers, mortgage brokers, and lead qualifiers, ensuring clients are provided with holistic advice.

Situated in the West Midlands, Lichfield is home to a thriving property market, growing economy, and strong high street community. The new office builds on Tenet’s existing roots in the area following the acquisition of locally headquartered Police Mutual by TMS in 2020.

This latest move reflects the continued investment in and expansion of T&Y’s national footprint, alongside existing hubs in Leeds, Preston, and Haddington. It also follows the owned advice business’ impressive growth trajectory including 18 network firm acquisitions through its practice buy-out scheme and a strong prospective pipeline.

T&Y is headed up by Simon Broadley, who also serves as Managing Director of TMS.

Simon Broadley, Managing Director of T&Y and TMS, said: “Our owned advice proposition continues to go from strength to strength, and we’re excited that Lichfield is the next step of our growth journey. The area’s strong local economy and growing affluence have created a prosperous market for our mortgage broker business, making it the perfect location for the future success of both T&Y and TMS.”

Mark Scanlon, Chief Executive at Tenet, said: “The importance of quality financial advice has never been higher, with both advisers and their clients continuing to face a volatile and complex financial landscape. In light of this, we do everything possible to support advisers through their whole business lifecycle, including a ready-made succession option that allows advisers to retire with peace of mind knowing their clients continue to be well-looked after. We’re delighted to launch the new Lichfield hub, our fourth national location, and look forward to helping more customers on their journey to financial wellbeing.”