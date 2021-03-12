X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Tesco gets regulatory approval for sale of Polish business

by
March 12, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

Tesco has received approval from the Polish Competition Authoritiy for the sale of its business there.
The company announced in June 2020 that it had agreed to sell its Polish business for around £181m to Danish retailer Salling Group. The deal includes the sale of 301 stores together with the associated distribution centres and head office.

Chief executive officer Ken Murphy said on Friday: “I would like to thank all our colleagues in Poland for their hard work and dedication to our customers over 25 years. As part of a combined business with Salling Group, our stores and colleagues will be well set up for continued success, with opportunities for further growth in Poland.

“The sale of Tesco Polska allows us to focus on growing our businesses in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.”

The sale is expected to complete before the end of March.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine