Tesco pays out £315m dividend to its shareholders, despite taking business rates holiday worth £585m. The Vatican used charity funds to buy Hertz credit derivatives, and fund Elton John biopic.

First, City AM shares interview wherein Bank of England boss, Andrew Bailey, makes a blunt statement on Brexit.

UK and EU should reach trade deal, says @bankofengland governor Andrew Bailey. “I do think it is in the interests of both sides – let’s be blunt – to get an agreement,” he said. https://t.co/Gll4fOafEC #Brexit #BankofEngland #BoE pic.twitter.com/jAHzB6dhqO — City A.M. (@CityAM) October 8, 2020

Viceroy Research calls German financial house Grenke, ‘the next Wirecard.’ Grenke suggests, falsely, that Viceroy Research made fake entries on websites.

Grenke puppets who created accounts in Oct 2020 create conspiracy theories – including that Viceroy made fake entries on websites – in desperate attempt to disassociate with CTP. We didn't make fake entries, it was just always pretty obvious. $GLJ https://t.co/OS88U1MWzY — Viceroy (@viceroyresearch) October 8, 2020

The FT reports the Vatican used charity funds to buy Hertz credit derivatives.

Vatican used charity funds to buy Hertz credit derivatives https://t.co/ao6tZKY4hU — Mostly Ed Holder… (@holder_combes) October 8, 2020

Tesco pays out a £315m dividend to shareholders.

Tesco's £315m dividend must look indecent to Covid-hit hospitality firms | Nils Pratley https://t.co/IBXsQjVfYV — Guardian Money (@guardianmoney) October 7, 2020

Alistair Osbourne sites Tesco’s business rates holiday worth £585.