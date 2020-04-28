Wayne Bishop, CEO at King & Shaxson presents and discusses:
- The post-coronavirus world
- Bond, Property and Equity investment opportunities in sustainable and impact investing
In addition, you will hear from guest speaker Ben Nelmes of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF) focused around the following learning objectives:
- A basic understanding of what the EU Ecolabel is, what the EU taxonomy is, and what it means about the underlying products it certifies
- An awareness of the new regulatory duties on advisers which are coming in the EU under the disclosure regulation and under changes to the MiFID II suitability assessment
- An awareness of how the UK institutional market may be changed by tightening regulatory requirements
If you would like more information, copies of today’s slides, or have any questions for the guest speakers, please e-mail [email protected]