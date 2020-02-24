Global research firm Investment Trends is once again offering the opportunity to express your views on the platforms and other business tools you use, and how they should be improved, through the annual Adviser Technology and Business Survey.

This is the eleventh edition of the survey, which saw over 1,200 financial advisers participate in 2019.

The survey is now open for all financial advisers, paraplanners and adviser group or network managers.

To show their appreciation, Investment Trends are offering the following benefits upon completion of the survey:

Entry to the draw* to receive a Flight Centre gift card valued at £2,000 . The two runners up will each receive a £500 John Lewis gift voucher

valued at . The two runners up will each receive a A £200 John Lewis gift voucher for the five most comprehensive answers, as judged by Investment Trends

for the as judged by Investment Trends Highlighted survey findings, a great tool to benchmark your business against other adviser practices and help you with your due diligence process

You can participate in the survey by clicking here.

