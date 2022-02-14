The award-winning Adviser Hour goes LIVE on Thursday 17th February at 10am with a special focus on ESG: So Isn’t Everything Now? and featuring an expert panel including:

As part of our continued focus on ESG, we look at the increasing number of investment options available within the tax efficient and alternative marketplace, the problem of “greenwashing”, discuss how advisers can best assess and research, a look at the forthcoming regulatory requirements, and how to pick the right approach for their clients:

Do all funds now qualify as ESG in one way or another or is “greenwashing” a problem?

What can or should Fund Managers be doing to help advisers navigate ESG in Tax Efficient products?

Regulatory Requirements ​for advisers – latest FCA

A look at the latest developments in ESG rating products and methods

What is a B-Corp status and why is it important?

What are the UN SDGs and how do funds align to them?

How healthy is the ESG deal flow pipeline?

As we see other sectors mature with exits can we expect the same from ESG funds?

We ask a panel of industry experts these key questions and more.

Our host Lawrence Gosling will be getting insight and feedback from a panel of impressive and experienced industry experts who include: Simon Rogerson, CEO and Co-Founder of Octopus, Hugi Clarke, Partner at Foresight Group, Steve Kenny, Chief Distribution Officer at Square Mile and Paul Rous, Managing Director at Regenerate Ventures.

As ever this is all done with a keen eye on what sort of questions and queries advisers can expect from their clients, and what sort of investment opportunities are available.

