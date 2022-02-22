The Big Exchange customer base grows by 300% from appeal of impact ISAs

The Big Exchange, the investment platform with a mission to make money count for more, has seen a 300% growth in its customer base over the last year, as demand for ethical ISAs gains momentum. The platform is adding nine new funds to its carefully curated offering of 65 independently rated, positive impact funds, managed by eighteen asset managers at the forefront of sustainable investing.

The Big Exchange customer profile, which is in dramatic contrast to traditional investor trends, demonstrates the genuine broad appeal of investing to use the power of money to have a positive impact:

c.50% of investors are women

c.40% of customers are first time investors

The Big Exchange was launched in October 2020 by the Big Issue and a number of leading asset managers. It is the UK’s only investment platform which offers actively managed funds that are independently rated, using an in-house methodology, for the positive impact they have on people and the planet. Investors have full visibility of what they’re holding in their investment, including every company within a portfolio and a clear understanding of which of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals their investment is having an impact on.

Investors can pick their own funds or choose a risk level and relevant ‘bundle’, with the option of an ISA or JISA tax-free wrapper. The Big Exchange’s platform fee is amongst the lowest in the market at 0.25%. Investors can use the app or the website, which is designed as an ‘eco-system’ of tools and products to help them manage their money.

Jill Jackson (pictured), CEO of The Big Exchange commented; “Research from Nordea Asset Management shows that making your lifetime’s investments more sustainable can have 27x more impact in reducing your carbon footprint than giving up flying or going vegan. The Big Exchange is making investing accessible to all, enabling people to really make a positive difference with the power of their money and allowing them to understand exactly where their investment is going.

“Based on the latest HMRC statistics, in the five tax years leading up to 2019/2020 tax years, – 78% of ISAs are held in cash, which in a low interest rate, high inflation environment is unlikely to deliver the long-term returns investors are looking for. Of course, investing is not risk free, (and your capital is at risk) but imagine the positive impact it would have if even a small percentage of that total in cash ISAs switched to investments on The Big Exchange. And if women invested at the same rate as men, there would be at least an additional $3.22tr invested worldwide – and women are more likely to pick investments that have a positive impact.

“The nine new funds on The Big Exchange will broaden the choice for our customers to invest in independently rated ethical, sustainable, responsible, ESG and impact funds – and aim to really make their money count for more.”