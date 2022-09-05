The CISI’s Financial Planning Week is time to help consumers take control of their finances

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is encouraging the UK financial planning community, led by CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professionals, to throw their weight behind the national Financial Planning Week.

The 2022 UK Financial Planning Week (03-09 October) comes as the cost of living is soaring, inflation and interest rates are rising, and as a new Prime Minister takes up residence in Downing Street. This year the week-long event is about busting myths around financial planning and encouraging conversation around finances. The aim is to help consumers take control of their finances now, to shape their future and reach their goals.

Sally Plant, CISI Assistant Director, Financial Planning and Education Development said: “It has never been more important to get the message out – that financial literacy is an important tool for life, and financial planning is an essential part of wellbeing and mental fitness. Financial Planning Week helps raise awareness about the role of qualified financial planners in helping people from all walks of life, and all ages – and importantly, not just the wealthy – to think ahead and plan for the future.”

In previous years, the drive has been to encourage UK financial planners to offer pro-bono guidance. Whilst this fantastic initiative continues, the major focus this year is around the overall messaging to consumers of the importance of finding a professional, qualified financial planner to help them take control of their finances.

This year, efforts will be focused on driving people to the new and improved find a financial planner Wayfinder website www.financialplanning.cisi.org. The resource listing allows consumers across the UK to search for their nearest CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional or Accredited Financial Planning FirmTM (AFPFTM). The aim is to put the power into the hands of the consumer, with tips and tools also featuring on the website for anyone to browse through.

A social media awareness campaign across 10 days in the lead up to Financial Planning Week – #10DaysOfFinancialPlanning – will highlight some of the most important trends financial planners are seeing in 2022 and identify their key pieces of advice.

The CISI is again looking to its financial planning community for their support in sharing the many benefits of financial planning. The community is encouraged to be involved by posting using #FPWUK, interacting with our #10DaysOfFinancialPlanning social media awareness campaign and sending in tips, tools or guides to FPWeek@cisi.org. Presentations will also be shared with CISI financial planners on financial literacy, so that the message can be delivered in schools to help introduce the conversation around money at a young age.

The CISI 2022 Financial Planning Week #FPWUK this year includes World Financial Planning Day on October 5. Organised by IOSCO (International Organisation of Securities Commission) as part of World Investor Week.