The DPS provides top tips for landlords at the end of a tenancy 

The Deposit Protection Service (The DPS) is recommending that landlords submit images or copies of invoices should a dispute about a renter’s deposit arise at the end of a tenancy.

The UK’s largest protector of deposits said that, despite landlords experiencing significant increases in cleaning and repair costs – in some cases up to 30% or more – some are not submitting invoices to support a dispute resolution claim against a deposit.

The DPS said that landlords should also consider submitting other relevant documents such as tenancy agreements and check-in and check-out reports as evidence in support of their position.

Matt Trevett, Managing Director at The DPS said: “Increasing cost of materials, contractors or property call-outs means that landlords are experiencing higher than usual expenses.

“Landlords and letting agents should always consider providing invoices to their tenants to enable tenants to understand these rising costs and help avoid disagreements.

“Landlords should also consider including other evidence-based documents in support of a dispute so that an adjudicator can easily understand how they relate back to the tenant’s obligations at the start of the tenancy.”

Below are The DPS’ top tips for ensuring a smooth claims process at the end of a tenancy:

1. Landlords and tenants should try to agree how much deposit should return to the tenant before starting the deposit return process

Landlords should explain the cost of any damage to the tenant. Landlords who share invoices with a tenant can help renters better understand, and therefore agree to, the requested amounts, helping to avoid a dispute.

2. Submit official invoices

Builders, cleaners and other companies that provide repairs or maintenance should be willing to submit an invoice on headed notepaper, clearly spelling out costs. Adjudicators are unlikely to consider, for example, a handwritten price on an otherwise blank piece of paper, as evidence.

3. Only claim for actual damage

Landlords cannot expect to claim for a full replacement of an item if only a part of it is damaged. For example, if a tenant has slightly dented the door of a three-year-old working fridge, adjudicators may award to cover the cost of repairs or to reflect the fact the damage has shortened an object’s lifespan, however they will be unlikely to award the full cost of replacement.

4. Landlords and tenants should keep all tenancy-related documents

Landlords should keep hold of all documents in relation to the tenancy, especially if a claim leads to an unresolvable dispute (or even a long-running court case). A tenant should do the same.