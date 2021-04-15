X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

The EISA Awards 2021

Peter CareybyPeter Carey
April 15, 2021
in EIS, GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story

The Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA) announce the launch of the 2021 EISA Awards, recognising excellence among EIS and SEIS practitioners over the past 12 months.

The award ceremony is the highlight of EISA’s Chairman’s Reception at the House of Lords. A representative for EISA said they hope to be back at the House of Lords on 1st July 2021 after a coronavirus hiatus in 2020. If this is not possible, the awards will take place virtually.

The representative continued, “We are always seeking to improve our awards and have therefore freshened up both our awards categories and our judging criteria to encourage a greater diversity of entrants and winners and a transparent judging process.”

The EISA Awards have a stellar judging panel again this year with a wide variety of experience from across the EIS and small business industry who independently assess entries and determine winners based on merit alone.

How to Enter

Entry for the Awards is now open and will close on Friday 28th May 2021 at 5pm.

Entrants should submit their own applications and base their entries on the criteria shown. More details can be found on each award category on the Awards submission page.

Submissions can be made by clicking on the “Submit an Entry” button at the top of this page. Then, select the category you wish to enter by clicking on the “Category” button and selecting the category you are entering from the dropdown menu.

The relevant criteria and questions for that category will then appear and enable you to complete and submit. Entrants may submit entries for more than one category of Award.

This Week’s Most Read

  • Pensions: the tax trap whose bite is worse than its bark
    April 12, 2021

    Pension rules are increasingly complex, with the cost of getting it wrong often punishing. JM Finn’s Atticus Kidd explains the rules around the annual allowance

  • Haatch SEIS fund oversubscribed within 2 weeks
    April 14, 2021

    Haatch Ventures quietly launched their first SEIS Fund in March, with a target raise of £1.5m.  This figure was reached within 2 weeks, and the

  • Free EIS reviews
    April 13, 2021

    High Quality Independent EIS Reviews, completely FREE for advisers   To sign up for your free reviews, you can register here or email your contact

  • Staycation Boom Could be Taxing for Landlords
    April 14, 2021

    Furnished holiday lets offer tax breaks, but owners need to tread carefully. Soaring demand for holiday lets as the UK plans for a ‘staycation summer’

  • Family wealth unlocked
    April 9, 2021

    Talking to IFA Magazine, Les Cameron, Head of Technical Services at Prudential, identifies some of the highlights from Prudential’s new Family Wealth Unlocked report which

  • Fidelius Group acquires Robson Taylor IFA 
    April 9, 2021

      Fidelius Group, the independent chartered financial planning firm, announces the acquisition of Bath-based financial advisers, Robson Taylor IFA. The acquisition of Robson Taylor IFA,

  • MainStreet Partners: does the ‘S’ in ESG have ‘middle child’ syndrome?
    April 13, 2021

    Long overlooked in favour of its more obvious counterparts, last year saw investors turn a corner and beckon in ‘an era of social impact investing’,

  • Pandemic has delayed important tax planning decisions according to advisers
    April 12, 2021

    Survey results released following research conducted by Vouchedfor on behalf of Octopus Investments  People have delayed making financial decisions, including important tax planning, as a

  • How can financial advisers improve their customer experience across the generations?
    April 12, 2021

    While the adviser ‘experience’ has a critical role to play in the retention of your clients, it’s clear from new and enlightening research from Prudential,

  • Families planning boost to the bank of mum and dad -Openwork Partnership research reveals
    April 13, 2021

    New research* from The Openwork Partnership shows nearly one in five parents and grandparents plan to use their home wealth to help children and grandchildren

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine