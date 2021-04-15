The EISA Awards 2021

The Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA) announce the launch of the 2021 EISA Awards, recognising excellence among EIS and SEIS practitioners over the past 12 months.

The award ceremony is the highlight of EISA’s Chairman’s Reception at the House of Lords. A representative for EISA said they hope to be back at the House of Lords on 1st July 2021 after a coronavirus hiatus in 2020. If this is not possible, the awards will take place virtually.

The representative continued, “We are always seeking to improve our awards and have therefore freshened up both our awards categories and our judging criteria to encourage a greater diversity of entrants and winners and a transparent judging process.”

The EISA Awards have a stellar judging panel again this year with a wide variety of experience from across the EIS and small business industry who independently assess entries and determine winners based on merit alone.

How to Enter

Entry for the Awards is now open and will close on Friday 28th May 2021 at 5pm.

Entrants should submit their own applications and base their entries on the criteria shown. More details can be found on each award category on the Awards submission page.

Submissions can be made by clicking on the “Submit an Entry” button at the top of this page. Then, select the category you wish to enter by clicking on the “Category” button and selecting the category you are entering from the dropdown menu.

The relevant criteria and questions for that category will then appear and enable you to complete and submit. Entrants may submit entries for more than one category of Award.