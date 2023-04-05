The Elite Summit is an invitation-only, premium summit bringing leading private wealth management investors and innovative fund managers and consultants. The summit’s content is aligned with key investment challenges and interests, relevant market developments, and practical and progressive ideas and strategies adopted by successful pioneers.

This Summit provides a platform that helps Europe’s leading family wealth investors evaluate and partner with relevant service providers, while we connect asset management companies with these chief investment strategists.

At the Elite Summit, you will experience a dynamic program featuring visionary keynote presentations, real-life case studies and interactive forums delivered by compelling speakers and expert moderators.

Our Keynote speakers include:

Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Denmark’s First Female Prime Minister 2011-2015 & Co-chair Facebook’s Oversight Board, Board Member European Council for Foreign Relations

Claudia Zeisberger, Professor of Entrepreneurship & Family Enterprise, Founder Global Private Equity Initiative (GPEI), INSEAD, Fellow, Temasek

Some of the key topics that will be discussed include:

SEAMLESS SUCCESSION – Establishing cohesion among family members to foster collaboration and ensure a smooth wealth transfer to the next generation

FAST & CURIOUS – Reviewing the ever-changing economic and geopolitical landscape to develop proactive strategies and gain flexibility in a volatile environment

THINK GLOBAL – Streamlining portfolio management strategies to diversify investments on a global level and build a credible plan to secure long-term financial objectives

