The European Pensions & Investments Summit

Mar 29, 2023

The European Pensions & Investments Summit provides a platform that helps Europe’s leading pension investors evaluate and partner with relevant service providers, while we connect innovative asset management companies with these chief investment strategists. Peer-driven content over three action-packed days in #Switzerland this May with an exceptional panel of speakers.

For more information on how you can attend please contact Leyana Daccache directly here, or visit https://events.marcusevans-events.com/epi_may2023/

