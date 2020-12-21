O2H Ventures launched the ‘O2H Human Health EIS Knowledge Intensive Fund’ last month. The first of its kind approved by HMRC, the Intensive Knowledge Fund builds on the success of the O2H human health EIS Fund.

O2H Ventures invest in biotech therapeutics and are in an exciting position to meet the criteria for knowledge intensive investing. They seek to nurture seed stage companies through their lifecycle working alongside the portfolio.

Within the ‘biotech therapeutic’ space O2H Ventures focuses on three key areas. Firstly into traditional therapeutic drug opportunities. Secondly, technologies that enable drug discovery with an emphasis on Artificial Intelligence. Thirdly, companies that support biotechs by providing services that enable therapeutics.

O2H Ventures strives to generate financial, social and ethical returns for investors.

Knowledge intensive Investing offers investors an opportunity to take advantage of the predictability of the tax year. In the new HMRC approved knowledge intensive fund, tax relief is dated when the investment into the fund is made. This is unlike typical EIS investments, when investee tax relief is claimed only once funds are deployed into the business.

Biotechnology and Healthcare prove to be amongst the top performing investment sectors over the last decade, particularly in a time when their importance has never been more clear.

O2H Ventures Human Health SEIS Fund also gives generous tax relief to investors. The SEIS fund give investors access to vast deal flow across all O2H Venture’s cultivated channels.

O2H offer the recipients of their funds access to opportunities, as well as support post investment, through to possible exit and beyond.

For more information on the funds please click or contact [email protected]