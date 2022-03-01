X

Podcast: The Funding Gap Between Series A and Private Equity: VGC Partners

Peter Wilson
March 1, 2022
in GBI, News, Podcasts
Parminder Basran, founder and CEO of VGC Partners, talks to us about his new Series-A EIS Fund and the gap in the market it is servicing.

Growth capital investor VGC Partners is launching a £10m specialist EIS fund that will invest in early-stage businesses working with the next generation of technology and consumers.

The fund will focus on businesses at Series A stage in consumer technology, digital media and gaming. The businesses selected will have proven products and markets plus the potential for rapid user or customer adoption and scalability.

This is the fourth and final part of our series focussing on the EIS sector in the run up to tax year end, if you would like to listen to all episodes please see below.

 

