Podcast: The Funding Gap Between Series A and Private Equity: VGC Partners

Parminder Basran, founder and CEO of VGC Partners, talks to us about his new Series-A EIS Fund and the gap in the market it is servicing.

Growth capital investor VGC Partners is launching a £10m specialist EIS fund that will invest in early-stage businesses working with the next generation of technology and consumers.

The fund will focus on businesses at Series A stage in consumer technology, digital media and gaming. The businesses selected will have proven products and markets plus the potential for rapid user or customer adoption and scalability.

