@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Following a landmark court case against Uber, Sarah O’Conner states the Gig Economy is not the future of work after all; in fact, it may not have a future at all. Elsewhere pressure on the UK government mounts over Loan Charge Scandal.

Firstly, Robin Wigglesworth, a global correspondent for the FT, talks about yields.

Think this is the biggest shift from 09. Back then people thought yields would obviously “normalise”, and the disagreement was whether it would take 1 or 3-4 years. Today people think positive real yields is something they’re going to wistfully tell their grandkids about. https://t.co/xcFpa7vLZ5 — Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) August 18, 2020

Sarah O’Connor covers recent developments in the landmark Uber court case and its implications for the gig economy.

The gig economy isn't the future of work after all. In fact, it might not have a future at all. https://t.co/aF85jUhLKy pic.twitter.com/UbO8iHe4Fv — Sarah O'Connor (@sarahoconnor_) August 19, 2020

MIT Technology Review highlights consumer reliance on internet company platforms.

TikTok’s future in the US is a reminder that making, or even consuming, things on the internet means depending on platforms that could change drastically in an instant. https://t.co/ppqqgUoFeg — MIT Technology Review (@techreview) August 19, 2020

Robin Hood is now valued at $11.2bn.

Robinhood has raised another $200m at a valuation of $11.2bn (Series G) 🚀 Just 3 months after the last raise ($280m). I'm calling it: IPO announcement by the end of this year 👀 — Robert Collings (@RobertCollings_) August 18, 2020

And finally, the Loan Charge Scandal rumbles on.

#LoanChargeAPPG Co-Chairs Sir @EdwardJDavey @RuthCadbury Sir Mike Penning have written to Chancellor @RishiSunak urging him to instruct HMRC to offer a genuine fair affordable settlement opportunity & delay the introduction of the #LoanCharge till Jan 2021 https://t.co/XEEgdt2Yqt pic.twitter.com/D3c0O7UN0C — Loan Charge APPG (@loanchargeAPPG) August 18, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG