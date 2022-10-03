The Global Returns Project: It’s time to normalise financial services’ role in tackling the Climate Crisis

Written by Jack Chellman, Head of Strategy and Communications at the Global Returns Project

This Good Money Week, we have the chance to incorporate practical climate mitigation into mainstream investment activity. The Global Returns Project provides investors with an effective mechanism to directly regenerate the biosphere through their investment practices.

We call it the Global Returns Portfolio, and we have partnered with an array of financial organisations recently to widen the reach of our Portfolio of not-for-profits tackling the Climate Crisis.

When it launched last year, Pangea Impact Investment’s mission was to establish the “most positively impactful wealth manager in the UK.” By partnering with the Global Returns Project, Pangea can offer our Portfolio of not-for-profits to their clients, complementing their normal investment activity with a mechanism to directly regenerate the biosphere.

We’ve recently partnered with two further IFAs in Leading Edge Wealth Planning and Southam Financial Planning, which allows their clients to exceed the impacts of ESG alone. They’re ensuring their clients recognise that bold climate action is a rational investment decision which makes all investments safer over time.

We’re looking ahead too, partnering with a diverse range of financial institutions. Our partnership with ESG Accord means that the Global Returns Project is introduced to more organisations in sustainable finance advice conversations. Partnering with Octo Members, the first app-based private community for UK financial services professionals, ensures that financial services professionals are kept informed on how they can easily mitigate the Climate Crisis. The same can also be said of Overstory Finance, as they bring us into advisory conversations with IFAs looking to better deliver on the sustainability aims of their clients.

As more financial services companies partner with us, we start normalising their role in tackling the Climate Crisis. Regenerating the biosphere through regular financial activity is the future of financial services and acknowledging the role it plays in protecting all investments should stay the course beyond this Good Money Week.

