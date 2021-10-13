X

The GrowthInvest Adviser Hour: IHT: Planning, Choices and Timing

Peter Carey
October 13, 2021
Events, Featured, News, Sponsored



The award-winning Adviser Hour returns this week with the second in the series focusing on Business Relief: IHT Planning, Choices and Timing which will take place on Thursday 14th October at 10am. 

Register now 

Inheritance tax planning is the cornerstone of many of the financial planning solutions which advisers put in place, but how do they make sure underlying investment schemes deliver what investors expect and returns are not eroded by hidden charges, particularly those schemes utilising Business Relief (BR)? . 

Topics for the October Episode will include: 

  • • Capital Gains Tax changes 
  • • Insurance in a Global Pandemic 
  • • Volatility of AIM portfolios 
  • • What advisers should look for 
  • • Diversification 
  • • The impact of the pandemic on client’s existing portfolios 
  • • Private company valuations 

Hosted by Lawrence Gosling, the second episode of the Autumn Series features a star line-up of both old and new leading industry figures and commentators featuring guests representing some of the best established and most popular Business Relief providers in the market PK Wealth, Unicorn, Downing and the Tax Efficient Review. 

As well as an in-depth exploration of market trends and analysis, we will also be asking the panel a series of questions from Advisers, in our new Adviser Clinic section. 

Tune in at 10am on Thursday 14th October and find out the latest on key industry trends, opportunities, and challenges, and what it looks like to be an adviser at the forefront of tax efficient investments in 2021/22. 

Every episode of the Adviser Hour can be considered for unstructured CPD hours, depending on how this activity addresses your individual personal development learning needs. 

If you have any questions you wish to put forward to the panel in advance, please do get in touch as we’d be delighted to hear from you: marketing@growthinvest.com

Register now 

