The IA reports fund outflows of £642m in January, as market uncertainty rises

Market uncertainty in January 2022 saw UK savers pull £642m out of retail funds, in the first such outflows since March 2020, the latest data published today by the Investment Association (IA) reveals.

Other key findings for January 2022 include:

Equity funds saw outflows of £1.3bn, driven in part by outflows of £1.6bn from UK equity funds and of £719m from North American equity funds, but offset slightly by inflows to Global funds.

Overall retail funds under management declined from £1.59trn to £1.51trn in January 2022 as a result of difficult market dynamics since the start of the year.

Money Market funds were the bestselling asset class in January with inflows of £820m, as investors turned to cash-like funds in anticipation of repositioning their portfolios.

Responsible investment funds saw reasonable net retail inflows of £743m despite challenging market conditions. Oil and gas stocks, which are typically excluded by responsible investment funds, have performed well.

Chris Cummings, Chief Executive of the Investment Association said:

“Rising inflation and market uncertainty cast a shadow over the start of the year in the fund market, with the first net retail outflows since the first national lockdowns in March 2020. Caution saw investors opt for diversified funds to help mitigate risks, and the strong sales to Short Term Money Market funds showed savers are waiting to see how markets will develop.

“Events have moved quickly since January, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has seen a negative reaction from markets. The crisis is deeply tragic for Ukraine’s citizens and investors have acted to show support and swiftly complied with the latest sanctions provisions.”

FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND NET SALES

Funds Under Management Net Retail Sales Net Institutional Sales January 2022 £1.5 trillion -£642 million -£3.9 billion January 2021 £1.4 trillion £3.3 billion -£1.8 billion

BEST SELLING INVESTMENT ASSOCIATION SECTORS

The five best-selling Investment Association sectors for January 2022 were:

1. Short Term Money Market with net retail sales of £838 million.

2. Global was second with net retail sales of £671 million.

3. Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares followed with net retail sales of £353 million.

4. Volatility Managed was fourth with net retail sales of £325 million.

5. Japan was fifth with £230 million.

The worst-selling Investment Association sector in January 2022 was UK All Companies, which experienced outflows of £1.4 billion.

NET RETAIL SALES BY ASSET CLASS

Money Market funds was the best-selling asset class in January 2022, with £820 million in net retail sales.

Mixed Asset funds was the second best-selling asset class, with £335 million of inflows.

Property funds saw £12 million in outflows in January 2022.

Fixed Income was fourth with outflows of £76 million.

Other funds (which includes the Targeted Absolute Return, Volatility Managed, and Unclassified sectors) saw £390m in outflows in January 2022.

Equity funds saw £1.3 billion of outflows.

NET RETAIL SALES OF EQUITY FUNDS BY REGION*

Global was the best-selling equity fund region in January 2021, with net retail sales of £495 million.

Japan was second with net retail sales of £183 million.

All other equity regions experienced outflows.

Asia funds saw £13 million in outflows, while Europe funds saw outflows of £136 million.

North America funds saw outflows of £719 million, and UK funds saw outflows of £1.6 billion.

TRACKER FUNDS

Tracker funds saw a net retail inflow of £1.1 billion in January 2022. Tracker funds under management stood at £289 billion as of the end of January. Their overall share of industry funds under management was 19.1%.

RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT FUNDS

Responsible investment funds saw a net retail inflow of £743 million in January 2022. Responsible investment funds under management stood at £84 billion as of the end of January. Their overall share of industry funds under management was 5.5%.

GROSS RETAIL SALES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

In January, gross retail sales for UK fund platforms totalled £11.3 billion, representing a market share of 47.1%.

Gross retail sales through Other UK Intermediaries including IFAs were £7.6 billion, representing a market share of 31.7%.

Direct gross retail sales in December were £815 million, representing a market share of 3.4%.