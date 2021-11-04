The IA welcomes FCA’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and investment labels discussion paper

Responding to the FCA’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and investment labels Discussion Paper, Galina Dimitrova, Director for Investments and Capital Markets at the Investment Association, said:

“We are seeing greater consumer demand than ever to invest in a way that is responsible and sustainable. As the industry mobilises to support this aim and help deliver broader policy objectives, we recognise the need for clearer, more consistent disclosure. Today’s savers want confidence that when they buy a responsible and sustainable investment product, it matches their expectations.

“That is why we welcome today’s announcement from the FCA on the launch of their discussion paper looking at Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and investment labels, as part of their new ESG strategy. The considerations in this discussion paper reflect the evolution of the fund market and the expectations investors have for greater transparency and consistent, trusted standards. We look forward to working closely with the FCA and our members to help drive these initiatives forward and to create well-functioning, globally-aligned sustainability standards with the consumer and ESG matters at the core.”