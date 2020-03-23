For professional advisers and paraplanners only. Not to be relied upon by retail clients.

Right now, there’s only one subject on everyone’s mind: coronavirus.

We know clients are anxious to receive timely information, and we’re here to provide it.

That’s why Octopus has created a dedicated section of its website to give advisers regular updates from fund managers during the coronavirus outbreak. We’re also here to answer your questions personally, by phone or email. That includes a direct line to our fund managers.

Looking beyond the immediate future, we know there are some clients who will be anxious to press ahead with their planning in the coming days and weeks.

Octopus has a lot of tools you can use to facilitate business when it’s not possible to visit someone face-to-face. We also facilitate online applications. If you’ve never made an online application with us, we’ll be happy to walk you through the process over the phone.

For more information visit the Octopus Investments website.

