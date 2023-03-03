The Investment Association joins IOSCO as an affiliate member

The Investment Association (IA) has joined the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) as an affiliate member.

IOSCO is the international body that brings together the world’s securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard setter for the securities sector. IOSCO develops, implements and promotes adherence to internationally recognised standards for securities regulation. It works intensively with the G20 and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) on the global regulatory reform agenda.

Chris Cummings, Chief Executive of the IA said: “We are proud to become an affiliate member of IOSCO. Recognising the international dimension of our industry, our members have a strong interest in the development of coherent global standards and open, fair, and efficient markets.

“A close and collaborative relationship between IOSCO and industry is essential in achieving these goals. Representing one of the world’s largest investment management centres, we look forward to playing an active role in support of its work on financial stability, fund liquidity, systemic risk, and sustainability this year.”