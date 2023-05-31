Investments

The need for platform research and due diligence

by | May 31, 2023

Advisers understand the need for platform research and due diligence.

It is in the best interests of business to carry out robust, repeatable and recordable research and due diligence exercises when selecting tools to help their business.

To assist advisers in carrying out this important research, IFA Magazine has published the Platform Research Report 2023.

 
 

To access your complimentary copy, please click here

