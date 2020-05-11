peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Yesterday PM Boris Johnson unveiled the roadmap for easing the Cornovirus lockdown. However public confusion and media outcry followed. The shadow Chancellor has weighed into the discussion, as new information on the future of government furlough scheme has been revealed.

Dominc Raab went on air today to clarify yesterday’s statement, however his words further muddled the message.

Confirmed. Raab misspoke on Today. https://t.co/0LrUTKMfjT — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) May 11, 2020

Polling suggests the public reserving judgement on lockdown loosening.

New exit strategy polling: The public has been more pro-lockdown than anyone expected, which means ending it could be more politically difficult for the government than starting it. People are currently withholding judgement on whether we should do so in three weeks but… 1/n pic.twitter.com/COPgusjoYR — Chris Curtis (@chriscurtis94) April 21, 2020

In the shadow of this confusion Anneliese Dodds commented on the fulrough scheme and the economic big picture.

shadow chancellor ⁦@AnnelieseDodds⁩ writes in @ft: “Unless workers and consumers feel safe going into work…recovery will be hampered….growing risk of a downward spiral of rising unemployment, contracting investment and increased bankruptcies.” https://t.co/TzZiaHOflV — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 10, 2020

Faisal Islam details the future for government furlough shceme in this fascinating thread.

Lots of speculation about furlough scheme in papers – I floated the notion of a move to a more flexible, less generous scheme last week – some business leaders say they are privately being told this is the direction of travel…https://t.co/ITYlib9P8I — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) May 11, 2020

On May 12-14, top decision makers from WHO, IMF, EuropeanCentral Bank, and more will come together. Join our online event, hosted with @ftlive to hear how they will shape future policies in light of Covid-19 at FT Global Boardroom. Register free: https://t.co/Ceo1eVv3YE — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 11, 2020

