The Openwork Partnership announces changes to its senior management team

The Openwork Partnership, one of the largest and longest established financial advice networks in the UK announces enhancements to its senior management team.

This includes the appointment of:

Stuart Bowden as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer – following the retirement of Paul Mitchener;

Andrew Fry as Head of Adviser Recruitment – a newly created role; and

David Owen as Wealth Proposition Director – also a newly created role

Erica Mandryko as Chief of Staff – an internal promotion to a newly created role;

Chief Risk and Compliance Officer

Paul Mitchener will retire later this year from his role with the partnership. He will however continue to support Openwork on a consultancy basis and will also become Chairman of the Trustees of The Openwork Foundation.

Stuart Bowden will be succeeding Paul as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer. Stuart joins Openwork from a similar role with Compare the Market (BGL Group Plc) and prior to that a 14-year career with Prudential in a series of senior risk and compliance roles. Stuart will join the Executive Team and report directly to Openwork’s CEO, Philip Howell.

Head of Adviser Recruitment

Openwork is consolidating its recruitment strategy under a new role, Head of Adviser Recruitment. Andrew Fry has been appointed to the new position. He has an extensive career in this field, latterly for St James Place where he held similar responsibilities. This consolidation will create a more strategic and efficient approach to recruitment and replaces the firm’s traditional recruitment along distribution channel lines.

Wealth Proposition Director

David Owen joins Openwork from Lifetime Connect, the largest strategic partner in Quilter Financial Planning following a multi-faceted career with L&G and HSBC Global Asset Management. Wealth Management is a critical part of the partnership’s growth strategy.

Chief of Staff

Erica Mandryko has taken on the new position of Chief of Staff. In this role, she joins the Executive Team and reports directly to Openwork’s CEO, Philip Howell.

Erica, who has been with Openwork for seven years will retain her General Counsel and Legal responsibilities for the firm. Erica will also sponsor Openwork’s Corporate and Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) agendas.

Philip Howell, Chief Executive Officer of The Openwork Partnership commented:

“I am looking forward to working with David, Andrew and Stuart who all have exceptional and relevant experience to help the firm deliver on its strategy – and I am pleased that we’ve identified and promoted talent from within with Erica’s new role.

“I would also like to thank Paul for his unstinting support in guiding Openwork through some of its most challenging years and for showing us all the way as a role model of our values. I am pleased he will remain involved with the firm in his new role as Chair of the Openwork Foundation.”