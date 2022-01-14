X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

The Openwork Partnership boosts PMI proposition with Usay Compare

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
January 14, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

The Openwork Partnership, one of the UK’s largest and longest established financial advice networks, is further enhancing its protection proposition by launching a private medical insurance (PMI) referral service with the UK’s largest independent specialist PMI broker Usay Compare.

Usay Compare will support advisers across The Openwork Partnership network, to help and protect more clients with the PMI cover that most closely matches their needs.

Usay Compare, which is based in South Cerney in Gloucestershire and has offices in Bristol, Bournemouth and London, offers access to a wide range of PMI products from a panel of leading providers including Aviva, AXA PPP, Bupa, Freedom Health Insurance, Health Online, The Exeter, Vitality and WPA.

The breadth of its panel expands the options available to The Openwork Partnership advisers and will mean most clients will benefit from a choice of PMI products with a variety of costs and benefits delivering solutions that best fit their needs.

Demand for PMI has grown strongly during the COVID-19 pandemic as people have looked for protection and the Usay Compare service builds on the existing award-winning protection proposition at The Openwork Partnership, which was further strengthened last month by linking with broker Cura Financial Services, which specialises in helping so-called high risk clients to access life, critical illness, and income protection.

Paul Shearman, Proposition Director, Mortgages & Protection at The Openwork Partnership, said: “The focus of The Openwork Partnership is to provide holistic advice to our clients, helping them through their financial life journey. That includes providing the support they need to cope with the challenges that life brings. The partnership with Usay Compare strengthens our proposition and will enable our advisers to deliver a broader PMI offering at a time when many clients are worried about their health and the challenges being faced by the NHS.”

Sunny Solanki, Director at Usay Compare, commented: “We are delighted to partner with such a long-established and far-reaching network as The Openwork Partnership. We look forward to facilitating the sale of private medical insurance to the network with our expert advice and bespoke technology.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine