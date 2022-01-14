The Openwork Partnership boosts PMI proposition with Usay Compare

The Openwork Partnership, one of the UK’s largest and longest established financial advice networks, is further enhancing its protection proposition by launching a private medical insurance (PMI) referral service with the UK’s largest independent specialist PMI broker Usay Compare.

Usay Compare will support advisers across The Openwork Partnership network, to help and protect more clients with the PMI cover that most closely matches their needs.

Usay Compare, which is based in South Cerney in Gloucestershire and has offices in Bristol, Bournemouth and London, offers access to a wide range of PMI products from a panel of leading providers including Aviva, AXA PPP, Bupa, Freedom Health Insurance, Health Online, The Exeter, Vitality and WPA.

The breadth of its panel expands the options available to The Openwork Partnership advisers and will mean most clients will benefit from a choice of PMI products with a variety of costs and benefits delivering solutions that best fit their needs.

Demand for PMI has grown strongly during the COVID-19 pandemic as people have looked for protection and the Usay Compare service builds on the existing award-winning protection proposition at The Openwork Partnership, which was further strengthened last month by linking with broker Cura Financial Services, which specialises in helping so-called high risk clients to access life, critical illness, and income protection.

Paul Shearman, Proposition Director, Mortgages & Protection at The Openwork Partnership, said: “The focus of The Openwork Partnership is to provide holistic advice to our clients, helping them through their financial life journey. That includes providing the support they need to cope with the challenges that life brings. The partnership with Usay Compare strengthens our proposition and will enable our advisers to deliver a broader PMI offering at a time when many clients are worried about their health and the challenges being faced by the NHS.”

Sunny Solanki, Director at Usay Compare, commented: “We are delighted to partner with such a long-established and far-reaching network as The Openwork Partnership. We look forward to facilitating the sale of private medical insurance to the network with our expert advice and bespoke technology.”