The Openwork Partnership builds leadership team for growth

The Openwork Partnership has appointed Stuart Dodson to the new role of Managing Director as it continues to evolve its senior leadership team to enhance the drive for growth across the network.

He brings extensive experience from his current role as Managing Director of Newcastle Financial Advisers, a leading firm in the network, and is well-known to The Openwork Partnership as Chair of its Shareholder Council.

As Managing Director, he will spearhead the continuing focus on strengthening relationships between partner firms and the central team.

He will be supported by Liam Richards who has been promoted to Strategic Partner Director to work with larger firms in the network from his current role as Sales Director at Owl Financial, The Openwork Partnership’s specialist protection advice business.

The recruitment process for a new Chief Commercial Officer is well advanced to replace Mike Morrow who is leaving in February for a new opportunity after six years at the group.

Philip Howell, Chief Executive of The Openwork Partnership, said: “Our senior leadership team plans have been carefully managed to achieve the right combination of complementary skills to execute our strategy.

“We are delighted to be able to appoint Stuart Dodson and Liam Richards to their new roles and continue the evolution of our leadership team. We are sorry to see Mike leave and he does so with our genuine gratitude and best wishes for the future to a new personal opportunity.”

Stuart Dodson has been managing director at Newcastle Financial Advisers since 2013 and Chair of the Shareholder Council since April 2020. Previously he worked at Legal & General and the Money Advice Service during his 22-year career in financial services.

Liam Richards joined Owl Financial in 2019 and has previously worked for Nationwide, HSBC and Santander during his 27-year career.

The Openwork Partnership has more than 4,300 financial advisers across the UK and operates as a directly authorised, multi-panel distribution network.