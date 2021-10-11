The Openwork Partnership commits to supporting carers

The Openwork Partnership, one of the UK’s largest and longest established financial advice and investment networks, has been recognised for its support for unpaid carers in the workplace.

It has completed the Swindon Employers Carers Award recognising the company’s commitment to creating a workplace where unpaid carers are recognised and valued with the support of charity Swindon Carers Centre.

Colleagues with caring responsibilities have access to a wide range of support including Mental Health First Aiders, an employee assistance programme, and a confidential conversation mailbox as part of the company’s Carers Policy.

The company has set up a Carers Support Group for staff offering the chance for colleagues to get advice and information from Carer Lead Sarah Mason and Carer Representative Jenni Cass.

They worked with Judy Evans, Partnerships Manager at Swindon Carers Centre, which provides help to more than 21,000 unpaid carers in Swindon, to further enhance and develop support for unpaid carers in the company.

Jenni Cass said: “We’ve had some fantastic feedback following the measures we’ve put in place. Colleagues have been able to connect to people who understand them in a way they’ve not been able to do before and I feel so proud to work for a company that puts inclusivity and wellbeing at the heart of its values.

“The right support is available to all colleagues through our dedicated Carers’ Support Group and our Mental Health First Aiders and this has made a huge difference to my life and that of my little boy – who has complex needs.”

Carrie Morris, Chief People Officer at The Openwork Partnership said: “We are committed to providing support in the workplace for colleagues that enables each of us to reach our full potential professionally and personally. Juggling caring responsibilities with work can be challenging and we want to do all we can to help colleagues.”