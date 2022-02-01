X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

The Openwork Partnership enhances leadership team

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
February 1, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

The Openwork Partnership has appointed Rob Askham as Propositions Director as it further strengthens its senior leadership team to deliver the growth strategy at the network.

He was previously Commercial Director at Santander Asset Management UK. He brings a valuable breadth of financial services experience from his 21 years with Santander where he held senior roles in Asset Management, Mortgages and Marketing.

As Propositions Director, Rob Askham will concentrate on the development and delivery of products and services, marketing and the advice and sales process.

He takes up his position today together with new Managing Director, Stuart Dodson.

Stuart Dodson, who was Managing Director of Newcastle Financial Advisers, a leading firm in the network, and Chair of The Openwork Partnership Shareholder Council, is supported by Network Director, Claire Limon, Strategic Partner Director, Liam Richards, and Rob Askham.

Philip Howell, Chief Executive of The Openwork Partnership, said:

“Rob has a strong track record in launching and managing mortgage, investment and wealth management propositions focused on delivering value for customers. We are delighted to welcome him and Stuart to our leadership team.”

“These appointments complete the development of an enhanced leadership team that we have been drawing together to deliver our growth strategy.”

The Openwork Partnership has more than 4,300 financial advisers across the UK and operates as a directly authorised, multi-panel distribution network.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine