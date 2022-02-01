The Openwork Partnership enhances leadership team

The Openwork Partnership has appointed Rob Askham as Propositions Director as it further strengthens its senior leadership team to deliver the growth strategy at the network.

He was previously Commercial Director at Santander Asset Management UK. He brings a valuable breadth of financial services experience from his 21 years with Santander where he held senior roles in Asset Management, Mortgages and Marketing.

As Propositions Director, Rob Askham will concentrate on the development and delivery of products and services, marketing and the advice and sales process.

He takes up his position today together with new Managing Director, Stuart Dodson.

Stuart Dodson, who was Managing Director of Newcastle Financial Advisers, a leading firm in the network, and Chair of The Openwork Partnership Shareholder Council, is supported by Network Director, Claire Limon, Strategic Partner Director, Liam Richards, and Rob Askham.

Philip Howell, Chief Executive of The Openwork Partnership, said:

“Rob has a strong track record in launching and managing mortgage, investment and wealth management propositions focused on delivering value for customers. We are delighted to welcome him and Stuart to our leadership team.”

“These appointments complete the development of an enhanced leadership team that we have been drawing together to deliver our growth strategy.”

The Openwork Partnership has more than 4,300 financial advisers across the UK and operates as a directly authorised, multi-panel distribution network.