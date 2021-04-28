The Openwork Partnership launch new brand awareness campaign focused on advisers

The Openwork Partnership has announced that it is set to carry out its first ever advertising campaign supporting network members as it expands its growth strategy.

It is initially targeting advisers with a brand awareness campaign building on its rebrand in February which renewed The Openwork Partnership’s focus on putting clients at the heart of the business, as it targets becoming the UK’s leading advice network.

The Openwork Partnership plans to expand the campaign throughout the year to target existing clients and potentially new clients by underlining the value of good personal financial advice.

Print and online brand advertising – the first in the network’s history – highlight the new brand positioning: ‘For us, financial advice is personal’ and focus on key events in people’s lives where financial advice can help in supporting their ambitions.

According to The Openwork Partnership, the new advertising looks at personal moments such as buying a first house and special memories in retirement to visualise what really matters to clients and how for advisers it’s not just business to help them but a personal commitment and interest.

The advertising campaign is being launched following a strong start to the year which has seen the network deliver a record quarter for recruitment with 257 advisers and 36 new firms joining taking it to more than 4,300 advisers in 700-plus firms.

It supports the wider strategy for growth, building on current success and confidence across the business which will include continuing expansion of the network and extending its distribution and range of propositions.

Claire Oldstein (pictured above), Chief Marketing Officer of The Openwork Partnership, said: “Openwork has been a sleeping giant for many years and now is an exciting time in its evolution to be promoting the difference it can make to people’s lives. Launching our first advertising campaign underlines the commitment and confidence at The Openwork Partnership in delivering the next chapter in our story.

“The power of partnership is central to our brand promise, together with our personal approach which puts our clients at the heart of everything we do. These come together within our new advertising campaign and will provide a platform for future communication.”

Its rebrand and name change from Openwork earlier in the year is the first stage of an ambitious strategy to become the leading network ranked on better outcomes for more clients, by reputation and by growth across the business.

Back in March, IFA Magazine talked to Claire Oldstein about her experience of going through such a major rebrand during the Covid pandemic. You can read about it HERE