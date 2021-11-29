The Openwork Partnership launches menopause and miscarriage support for colleagues

The Openwork Partnership, one of the UK’s largest and longest established financial advice and investment networks, today signalled its further support for any colleagues who need help after miscarriage or who are facing menopause symptoms.

They are adapting their offices to provide a safe and comfortable space for colleagues dealing with these issues and putting further resource and training into helping employees better understand how to help colleagues at what can be very difficult times. By providing this space and support and education, they hope that colleagues will feel able to talk about what they are going through and discuss any needs they may have, confidentially.

In addition, Openwork will be making further special adjustments available, if needed, for any colleagues who find themselves in this situation.

The Partnership understands every situation will be different, so the policy is adaptable to ensure everyone gets the right support for them. It provides further options around its current flexible working approach, which is already available to all employees.

Carrie Morris, Chief People Officer at The Openwork Partnership, said: “We want all of our people to feel comfortable and supported in any situation they may be going through. The loss of a baby and facing the menopause are both extremely personal experiences and come with different symptoms, coping mechanisms and hopefully a range of possible solutions. We feel it is important that anyone going through either is heard and able to get the tailored support.”

The Openwork Partnership’s commitment to supporting staff was recently recognised by the Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association (PIMFA) at its Diversity & Inclusion Awards where it received the Best Approach to Wellbeing Award.

Initiatives introduced by The Openwork Partnership have included Mental Health First Aiders who provide support to colleagues through difficult times, providing access to the Calm app and the launch of its fully flexible Hybrid Working Policy to help colleagues manage their work life balance.

The Openwork Partnership has more than 4,300 financial advisers across the UK and operates as a directly authorised, multi-panel distribution network. Its new website includes an interactive map enabling more clients to access support from the network.