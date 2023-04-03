The Openwork Partnership launches new Partnership Development Model

The Openwork Partnership has launched its new Partnership Development Model, designed to provide additional support to partners and enhance the recruitment and the onboarding experience for new joiners.

The new model follows an extensive review of the relationship management model and reflects partner feedback. Whilst the existing relationship framework was meeting current needs, the leadership team recognised the need to evolve and to enhance the support provided to better serve partners and advisers and meet growing partner engagement ambitions.

The enhanced model creates 35 new roles, including 26 Partnership Development Managers [“PDM”] based in seven regions across the whole UK. They will provide an increased level of face-to-face interaction which will better facilitate collaboration with partners. Each PDM will be an ambassador for Openwork’s values, and deliver high quality, tailored relationship management to meet firms’ needs, with the expert tools and resources available to support their future aspirations.

The new Partnership Development Model includes changes to Openwork’s Recruitment and Onboarding teams:

The enhanced Recruitment team will provide partners with unparalleled recruitment support to attract new advisers and help them to grow their businesses.

The Onboarding team will work with partner firms over a structured 6-month period to ensure their new advisers have a smooth entry into the Partnership with a focus on good client outcomes.

Stuart Dodson, Managing Director, The Openwork Partnership: “The new model supports The Openwork Partnership’s vision to deliver real relationship value for highly engaged firms and advisers, supporting our strategic growth ambitions and transition to a family lifetime financial planning approach.”