The Openwork Partnership recognised in The Sunday Times Best Companies to Work for 2022 for fourth consecutive year

The Openwork Partnership, one of the UK’s largest and longest established financial advice and investment networks, has been rated one of the UK’s best places to work for the fourth year in a row in the authoritative Sunday Times Best Companies to Work for 2022 list.

Following a period of growth and team expansion, the company again competed in the large companies section where it broke into the top 50 for the first time, moving from 76th to 40th. On top of this national success it was rated fifth in the financial services sector, up significantly from 30th in 2021.

In terms of the 2022 regional ratings, The Openwork Partnership was also very highly rated in the large-sized companies categories where it has offices: in the South West, where its Swindon headquarters is based, it was ranked 15th while in London it came in fifth.

Carrie Morris, Chief People Officer at The Openwork Partnership, said: “The past couple of years have been an extremely different and often difficult time for many people, due to the pandemic. However, our colleagues have risen to the challenge and remained upbeat and focused throughout.

“Our colleagues are extremely important to The Openwork Partnership, and we are proud of everyone for pulling together and adapting so we continue to deliver results for our clients. We believe that everyone should be able to balance a successful career with their commitments and interests outside work and have created a flexible working culture for all employees to help deliver that.

“To see improvements across the board in all categories is a fantastic testament to the resilience and dedication of our people. We will continue to introduce a range of wellbeing and training programmes to ensure we deliver an open, collaborative, diverse and engaging environment for all our colleagues.”

The Openwork Partnership has also retained its two star accreditation, for the fourth year in a row thanks to its outstanding commitment to employee engagement.

The Openwork Partnership has more than 4,300 financial advisers across the UK and operates as a directly authorised, multi-panel distribution network. Its new website includes an interactive map enabling more clients to access support from the network.