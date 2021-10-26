The Openwork Partnership scoops best network for protection advice award

Independent protection industry research and analysis group Protection Guru has voted The Openwork Partnership the Best Network for Protection Advice at its inaugural awards.

The event celebrating the innovative work of advisers and insurers in the past 18 months was held at London’s Pulman Hotel on Friday October 22nd.

The Openwork Partnership was recognised for its support for members to deliver better protection advice by providing training and support as well as for its commitment to ensuring consistency of advice across member firms.

Announcing the winner, Protection Guru said “The Openwork Partnership does a huge amount to enable protection conversations with people who would not normally have them. The network uses data driven analytics to support their advisers in ways that few others can and writes enormous levels of business, making a compelling case for winning Best Network for Protection Advice.”

Paul Shearman, Proposition Director at The Openwork Partnership said: “We are extremely proud to win this award and be recognised by Protection Guru. The award is testament to the many teams who pull together across the business to support all our adviser partners in creating sound protection outcomes for clients. Protection Guru’s position as the leader in independent analysis and appraisal across the UK protection market makes this especially rewarding.”

The Awards celebrate the leading lights of the protection industry with recognition for new entrants as well as established names with insurer awards voted on by advisers.

The Openwork Partnership has more than 4,300 financial advisers across the UK and operates as a directly authorised, multi-panel distribution network. Its new website includes an interactive map enabling more clients to access support from the network.