The Paraplanner Club Welcomes Sam Patterson as Director and Head of Mentoring

The Paraplanner Club, a free mentoring scheme for paraplanners, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Patterson as its new Director and Head of Mentoring.

Founded in 2020 by Sian Davies Cole and Chloe Phillips, the Paraplanner Club is now supporting over 60 Mentees with 21 mentors. Everyone involved with the Paraplanner club is a volunteer. With Chloe moving into a Financial Planner role, the team recognised the need for more leadership support to ensure the ongoing success of the program.

“We are thrilled to have Sam join us as Director and Head of Mentoring,” said Sian, co-founder of The Paraplanner Club. “His expertise and experience in the preplanning profession will be invaluable in guiding our program and helping our mentees achieve their goals.”

Sam Patterson brings over 10 years of experience in the financial planning profession, with a particular focus on preplanning. As head of mentoring, he will be responsible for developing and overseeing the program’s mentorship initiatives, providing guidance to both Mentors and Mentees, and working closely with the team to ensure the program’s continued growth and success.

“I am honoured to be joining the Paraplanner Club as Director and Head of Mentoring,” said Sam Patterson. “I have always been passionate about helping paraplanners grow in their careers, and I look forward to working with Sian, Chloe, and the rest of the team to provide meaningful mentorship and support to our mentees.”

The ParaPlanner Club is committed to helping paraplanners achieve their career goals by providing free, accessible, and impactful mentorship. With the addition of Sam Patterson to the team, the program is poised for even greater success in the future.