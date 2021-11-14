X

The Pension SuperFund Launches Guaranteed Interview Scheme for Veterans

November 14, 2021
in News
The Pension SuperFund (“PSF”) has announced that it is launching its Guaranteed Interview Scheme for Veterans.

Under the scheme, any veteran who meets the minimum criteria required for a role at the Pension SuperFund will be guaranteed to move to the next stage of selection, such as an interview or online test.

Lincoln Jopp MC, the Chief Operating Officer of PSF and himself a veteran said,As we enter into the period of national remembrance, I am delighted that we are able to give more back to our veterans community by offering to the many talented people leaving the services an opportunity to put their hard-learned skills to work helping us to serve the pensioners entering the Pension SuperFund.”

Jane Dickinson, another veteran who works at The Pension SuperFund said, I think that veterans would find that the values and standards at the Pension SuperFund mean that they would fit in and add value here. In particular, we are a team which values respect for others, courage, discipline and integrity.  It would be great if suitably qualified veterans felt confident in applying for any position at PSF knowing that they will be guaranteed an interview.”

Former Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer MP said, I applaud the Pension SuperFund in announcing a guaranteed interview scheme for veterans which mirrors the same thing I brought into the civil service when I was in Government. Veterans have so much to contribute and often it’s just about them being given a fair chance to show that.”

David Richmond CBE, the Independent Veterans Advisor to UK Ministers, said,I am delighted that the Pension SuperFund is supporting veterans in this way. I know countless veterans, from private soldiers to generals, who have started hugely successful second careers across a wide array of professions. The guaranteed interview scheme recognises veterans’ military service, culture, ethos and experience and will provide great support to them as they make that challenging transition to a second career.”

