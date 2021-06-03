The power of ESG in investment portfolios: join M&G Investments at the upcoming webinar

Register now and join us for a comprehensive webinar around ESG.

The power of ESG in investment portfolios: Your invitation

Thursday 10th June 2021 10:00 – 11:30

The discussion will be chaired by retail sustainable and responsible investment specialist Julia Dreblow, Director of SRI Services and founder of Fund EcoMarket.

Maria Municchi is fund manager on several of M&G’s Multi Asset Sustainable Investment strategies. Maria has been part of the Multi Asset fund management team since January 2017, having initially joined M&G in 2009 as an investment specialist to the Multi Asset and Convertibles teams. Before M&G, Maria worked at Barings and UBS Asset Management. She has an MSc in international management and finance, is a CFA charterholder, and has successfully completed the University of Cambridge Institute of Sustainability Leadership programme in Business Sustainability Management.

How reliant are you on third parties to help you make judgements on ESG credentials? And how much qualitative work compliments this initial screening?

As an active manager can you talk about how and where you have engaged with corporates in the portfolio?

What sort of reporting can an investor expect from the team if they’re invested in the funds?

Does the fund invest in other funds or is it directly invested?

What excites you most about the area of sustainable finance

